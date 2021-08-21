On TikTok, Merseyside grandparents who ‘enjoy dancing’ have become internet celebrities.

Over the last year, a Merseyside couple who enjoy dancing has amassed over 600,000 TikTok followers, with their videos receiving millions of views.

Joan and Jimmy O’Shaughnessy, grandparents, started their TikTok account after watching a friend post a dancing video on social media during the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

Joan and Jimmy used to go to a dance club on a regular basis before the outbreak.

They needed a new way to dance due to the lockout, and they felt attempting to imitate the TikTok video would be entertaining.

After the success of the first video, they decided to film another, and the project grew from there.

With nearly 20 years of dance tuition, the Southport pair, who have been married for 48 years, are no strangers to dancing.

Joan and Jimmy, who have two sons and a grandson, have a total of 641,000 TikTok followers.

Joan and Jimmy moved to Southport after marrying in 1973.

Joan worked at the Midland Bank Computer Centre in Bootle, while Jimmy worked for British Aerospace in Preston as a Senior Manager.

“We went dancing every week, and then unfortunately we couldn’t go, so we decided we’d try the video after seeing someone share one on Facebook,” Joan told The Washington Newsday.

“Before then, we had no idea what TikTok was.

“It went well, and people began to notice us. We were baffled as to why.”

Despite the fact that they launched their TikTok account during the initial lockout, they continue to produce three videos per week.

“We have fans from all across the world,” Joan continued.

“People from Nepal messaged us asking if we would do some Nepali dancing, so we obliged, and they were ecstatic.

“Our grandson likes it when he sees us dancing on the iPad. Our sons are ecstatic, and they’ve even appeared in a video, but I believe that’s all for them!”

Joan and Jimmy dance to a wide range of music, as evidenced by footage of them grooving to anything from Elvis Presley to garage and rap tunes.

The couple claims their dance club has reopened, but they haven't returned in the same capacity.