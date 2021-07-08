On Thursday, new holiday regulations were published, enabling amber list travel.

According to plans announced on Thursday, people who have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be permitted to travel to amber list sites without being quarantined.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will explain the criteria under which fully vaccinated holidaymakers from England will no longer be forced to self-isolate for 10 days upon their return in a Commons statement.

The move will be a big boost for the travel sector, which has been lobbying for restrictions to be loosened beginning July 19, when lockdown rules in England are set to be lifted.

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, will make a statement to MPs (Aaron Chown/PA).

A meeting of the Cabinet’s Covid-O committee is anticipated to sign off on the final measures – including the exact date – ahead of Mr Shapps’ statement.

The action comes as a group of more than 120 scientists and doctors urged the government to put an end to its plans to lift the lockdown, calling them a “dangerous and unethical experiment.”

They cautioned in a letter to the Lancet that if it goes forward, millions more individuals will be infected, leaving hundreds of thousands with long-term sickness and impairment due to extended Covid.

Dr. Chaand Nagpaul, the chair of the British Medical Association’s council, and Sir David King, a former government top scientific adviser, are among the signatories.

“This plan runs the risk of leaving a generation with chronic health problems and incapacity, with personal and economic consequences that could last for decades,” the letter warned.

“Letting transmission continue over the summer will establish a reservoir of infection, which will most likely increase spread once schools and universities reopen in the fall.

“We feel the government is about to embark on a risky and unethical experiment, and we urge it to put mitigations on hold until July 19, 2021.”

A total of 32,548 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases and 33 deaths were recorded in the UK on Wednesday, the highest daily reported amount since January 23.

According to the latest NHS England numbers, there were 2,144 Covid-19 patients in hospital in England as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday, up 43 percent from a week earlier and the largest amount ever.