On Thursday, Jupiter will be visible from Earth and will put on a spectacular show in the night sky.

On the evening of Thursday, August 19, the huge gas giant will appear to the naked eye as “a brilliant star, though it won’t twinkle like the stars.”

This is because Jupiter will be in “opposition,” meaning it will appear opposite the Sun as Earth passes between the Sun and Jupiter.

“When a planet is at opposition, it is on the opposite side of the Earth from the Sun – if you were looking down on the Solar System from above and drew a line from Jupiter to the Sun, it would pass through the Earth when Jupiter is at opposition,” said Bryony Lanigan, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich.

“This doesn’t always indicate the planet is at its closest approach to the Earth; due to the elliptical nature of planetary orbits, this could happen a day or two either side.”

Planets are normally in opposition for a very brief period of time, but they are visible to the naked eye during that time, according to Ms Lanigan.

“Jupiter should be visible low above the south-eastern horizon from sunset on the days around opposition on the 19th,” she told the PA news agency. “However, if planet-hunters wait until a few hours after sunset, it will have risen a little higher – around 20-25 degrees altitude – and will be easier to spot.”

Jupiter’s opposition occurs just a few days before the full moon on August 22nd.

“While the sky will not be completely dark, the Moon will not be intruding too much on astrophotographers’ views,” Ms Lanigan noted.

In the meantime, anyone seeking for Jupiter in the night sky may also see Saturn.

“Both planets are fairly low on the horizon, so try and find an observation area free of tall buildings or trees while looking in that direction,” Ed Bloomer, also a Royal Observatory Greenwich astronomer, told PA.

