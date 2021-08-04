On Thursday, 11 new countries will be added to the green list.

As the government analyzes the traffic light system again on Thursday, it appears that more countries will be added to the green list this week.

Eleven countries are expected to turn green tomorrow, removing the need for individuals to quarantine when they return to the UK.

There were suspicions that the government will also implement a “amber watchlist,” which would alert vacationers to the possibility of a place being put to the red list at any time.

Quarantine procedures for those returning from countries on the red list who are being ‘scrapped’

The plans have been postponed after an outcry from MPs and the travel sector, according to Wales Online.

More countries should be added to the green list, and testing requirements should be changed for the balance of the summer peak season, according to travel industry giants including Jet2, Ryanair, TUI, BA, Virgin, and easyJet.

Anyone considering a trip abroad should check the Foreign Office’s current guidance on the gov.co.uk website.

The countries that could go green this week are listed below.

Which nations are likely to be included to the green list?

Italy

Austria

Germany

Poland

Slovakia

Latvia

Lithuania

Czech Republic is a country in Central Europe.

Azerbaijan

Bhutan

Vietnam

The government created the green watchlist to alert travelers to the risk of rapid developments that would force them to return to the UK to escape quarantine.

Currently on the green watch list are the following countries:

Anguilla

Antarctica

Antigua and Barbuda (Antigua and Barbuda)

Barbados

Bermuda

Indian Ocean Territory is a British territory in the Indian Ocean.

Cayman Islands are a group of islands off the coast of the

Croatia

Dominica

Grenada

Jerusalem and Israel

Madeira is a small island off the coast of (Mainland Portugal and the Azores are on the amber list)

Montserrat

Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie, and Oeno Islands are all part of the Pitcairn group of islands.

Taiwan

Islands of the Turks and Caicos