On This Morning, Phillip Schofield offers a health report as his voice alters.

On Monday, viewers of This Morning were concerned when Phillip Schofield’s voice sounded “husky.”

However, the 59-year-old anchor stated that he was suffering from laryngitis and that he was “fine” and that he had tested negative for coronavirus.

“Don’t panic, we haven’t modified his voice to protect his identity,” Holly remarked at the start of the broadcast, before asking Phil, “What’s going on?”

Phillip muttered the words aloud “”I’m alright,” she said before adding, “I’ve been thoroughly tested.” I’m in great shape, but I have a slight case of laryngitis.” When your voice box or vocal cords in your throat get irritated or swollen, it’s called laryngitis.

“So you’re simply going to sound kind of sexy,” Holly replied.

Holly and Phil were the first to see This Morning’s Christmas decorations for 2021, bursting through wrapping paper to enter the festively decked studio.

Phillip’s fans were eager to wish him well.

“I can hear Phillip Schofield’s voice isn’t that good,” Ugo Nnabuihe commented on Twitter. “So sorry that you aren’t feeling well today, get better soon, take care, and have a beautiful and lovely day.”

“What happened to Phillip’s voice?” tweeted @thatsmytweet1.

@baumflough had this to say: “I realize it’s not a big deal, but please lower your voice. Warm liquids should be consumed in large quantities. @Schofe” “What the Darth Vader is going on with Phillip’s voice?” remarked @I dont know her. @MrRew9 described his tone as “husky.”