On This Morning, Iris, 82, makes an X-rated revelation as she reunites with her young Egyptian boyfriend.

Iris Apfel, 82, and her Egyptian husband, 36, were reunited on This Morning, and she revealed her secret to finding true love.

Following many immigration complications, Grandma Iris Jones was separated from her beloved for 11 months.

The granny met her youthful lover, Mohamed Mohamedy, on Facebook, and the Egyptian national proclaimed his love within weeks.

Susanna Reid scolds the camera operator live on TV, as the velvet outfit distracts the audience.

Despite her family and friends’ reservations about the relationship, Iris booked a flight to Cairo to meet him in person.

Iris initially came on This Morning in January, where she spoke of her desire to marry Mohamed and astonished hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield by discussing their sex lives.

Despite the fact that the pair was married, Iris was furious when Mohamed’s entrance to the UK was denied.

Iris and Mohamed have finally been reunited after over a year apart.

On This Morning, though, Mohamed revealed that some individuals do not accept their relationship.

“Some individuals assault us – why?” he said.

I work as an inspector and have a bachelor’s degree in business administration; I don’t adore Iris because I need something.

“I traveled before I met Iris; I am a wealthy man with a Nile River house in Cairo.”

The couple is settling down, with Iris claiming that Mohamed is adjusting to life in her Somerset bungalow.

“We’re experiencing troubles right now because Mohamed is adjusting to living in the west, and I’m adjusting to having a male around the place,” Iris explained.

“And he’s all tidied up now.”

“You’ve been in quarantine, you’ve been emotionally very stressed, are you looking forward to, possibly, having a little more time together now that things are slowing down a little?” Phillip inquired.

“Well, our time isn’t limited, so we don’t have to ration ourselves,” Iris explained.

“[The magic] will never fade away or be extinguished.”

“Anyone who asks me, ‘How do you find love?’ I tell them that they don’t find love; love finds them.”