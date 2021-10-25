On This Morning, Holly Willoughby wears a striking leather outfit.

On This Morning, Holly Willoughby demonstrated she’s not afraid to wear bold costumes by opting for a leather ensemble.

Fans went crazy when the 40-year-old posed in a faux-leather midi skirt and black silk top.

“Morning Monday…,” Holly captioned a photo of herself wearing her outfit of the day on Instagram. We’ve returned today… I’m looking forward to seeing you.

"Today on @thismorning, we talk to @sarah snook about her legendary role as Shiv Roy in @succession… I'm very excited!!!! At 10 a.m., I'll see you… @monsoon's #hwstyle skirt and @insidejigsaw's top." Holly wore a Monsoon belted leather-look green skirt that cost £60.

The A-line midi skirt is constructed of silky faux leather and is finished with a buckle belt.

Holly accessorized it with a £125 Jigsaw silk long sleeve shirt.

The shirt features a split hem, a concealed button placket, mother of pearl buttons, and a patch pocket.

Fans adored Holly’s autumnal appearance, with many congratulating her in the comments on Instagram.

“Fantastic look,” Rebecca exclaimed.

“Looking lovely this morning,” Roy observed.

“Gorgeous as ever,” Dawn wrote.

“Wow, I love this ensemble, luxurious,” Eleri said.