On This Morning, Holly Willoughby looks stunning in a beautiful denim mini skirt.

Today on This Morning, Holly Willoughby showed off her winter style.

The TV host wore a lovely skirt and sweater ensemble with a gorgeous pair of boots.

“Morning Tuesday… make sure you pick up the phone today in our Halloween spin to win special!” Holly exclaimed as she posed in her This Morning dressing area.

Giovanni Pernice of Strictly Come Dancing dismisses rumors following his breakup with Maura Higgins: “Double spin for someone today!” @essentielantwerp’s #hwstyle knitwear, @hobbslondon’s skirt, and @thisiswhistles’ boots.” The sweater Holly is wearing is from Essential Antwerp and costs £180.

The delicately ribbed sweater is embellished with colorful flowers and pointelle-knitted.

There are extra-wide ribbed trimmings at the cuffs and hemline, as well as enhanced pleat accents at the shoulders.

This is where you can get the sweater.

Hobbs, one of Holly’s favorite UK high street companies, provided her with the denim skirt.

The ‘Ami denim mini skirt’ retails for £79 and is available online.

Whistles ankle boots completed the ensemble for the 40-year-old.

The Daphne ankle boots have a mid-height heel and are made of leather in a rich plum shade.

They are available for £185 and can be purchased here.