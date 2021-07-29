On This Morning, Holly Willoughby fulfills the wishes of a dying girl.

Holly Willoughby fulfilled a dying girl’s wishes by sharing some wonderful gifts.

Sophie Fairall, nine years old, is battling a rare form of incurable cancer and has only months to live, according to hosts Eamonn Holmes OBE and Ruth Langsford.

Sophie, however, made a list of things she wanted to accomplish with her family, one of which was to attend This Morning.

After falling from a second-floor window, a 20-year-old man sustains serious injuries.

“You have picked us to be part of a list that you have, things that you absolutely want to do…” Eamonn explained.

“She’s been so positive about it,” Sophie’s father, Gareth, said. Unfortunately, she had a twelve-inch tumor removed in September, and she relapsed in June after nine months of chemo and radiotherapy. We’ve been told there’s no cure for it anymore, but Sophie, being Sophie, wants to be optimistic.”

Charlotte, her mother, described how difficult it was to decide to stop the treatment.

“It wasn’t easy when we knew what the repercussions of ceasing treatment were, but I believe quality of life was absolutely more important than time – selfishly, it would be about time – but we felt that the effects of the chemo and the new chemo that we were on wasn’t actually working…” she said.

Sophie remarked of Gordon Ramsey: “I appreciate his cuisine and I like him as a person.” She explained how she completed several of the items on her list, such as feeding animals at the zoo and meeting him. When I first met him, he was pleasant, but he did swear once. “We made a hazelnut souffle,” says the chef.

“Now I know Holly Willoughby is your favorite, and I’m sorry she’s not here today because she’s on vacation, but she has brought you a gift,” Ruth remarked.

Sophie took the tiara Holly wore when she dressed up as a princess for the This Morning Christmas panto from a box in front of her.

“She was very sad she couldn’t be here,” Ruth continued, “but I don’t think it’ll stop her from talking to you!”

Ruth and Eamonn then surprised her. “The summary has come to an end.”