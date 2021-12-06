On This Morning, Holly Willoughby dazzles in a £265 skirt.

Fans were taken aback when Holly Willoughby appeared on This Morning wearing a pricey skirt.

Just before anchoring today’s show, the 40-year-old broadcaster revealed her outfit of the day with her 7.4 million Instagram followers.

In a sparkly deep-red pullover from Warehouse and a diamond-patterned, metallic, multi-colored skirt from Rixo, she looked stunning.

Holly Willoughby looks stunning in red in ‘the ultimate Christmas dress.’

The skirt alone will set you back £265.

She captioned the photo with a peek of her outfit: “Monday morning… Today I had the pleasure of speaking with @mrs.brownsboysofficial and the wonderful @realbrianconley… At 10 a.m., I’ll see you… #hwstyle #12daysofsparkle @rixo skirt, @warehouseuk sweater” Fans adored her fashion selections, but some were wary of the hefty price tag.

Instagram

Rebecca expressed herself as follows: “I really like the skirt. The £265 price tag, though, is a disappointment.” “Wow, £265 for the skirt alone!” exclaimed another user. “Skirt of dreams,” Sarah said, adding a rainbow and a sparkling emoji.

“Beautiful clothing, the colors are beautiful,” Hayley added.

Holly appears to be getting into the Christmas spirit for the event, as evidenced by her latest costumes, which are mostly reds and greens with a lot of glitter.

On December 1, she wore a flowing red dress with matching ruby shoes to start off the holiday season.

She donned a velvet green calf-length dress with a matching bow and black heels with a jewel a few days later.