On This Morning, Holly Willoughby addresses the Phillip Schofield feud rumors.

Holly Willoughby has denied ever having a ‘feud’ with Phillip Schofield, her co-star on the show.

According to reports from 2019, Holly and Phil were no longer friends, causing a “toxic atmosphere” on This Morning.

The show’s editor and Holly both rejected the rumors at the time.

Holly from This Morning is ‘uncomfortable’ after Gino D’Acampo’s remark.

Despite their denials, the Daily Star writes that for months, sources claimed that the This Morning set had become increasingly hostile while the cameras were not in use.

When asked about the rumors of a feud, Holly said that she didn’t have to refute them because she and Phil “knew” the truth: they were still really good friends.

Fearne Cotton of the Happy Place podcast interviewed her about the “tough time” and its impact on her.

“I can’t deal with people having the false idea about me,” the former Radio 1 anchor remarked. It’s something on which I spend a lot of time.

“I was watching from afar when everyone in the press was reporting you and Phillip were having a ‘difficult time,’ but you’re wonderful friends and there were no fights.”

“I was afraid I wouldn’t be able to handle it.” There isn’t a chance. ‘Hello!’ would be my greeting. We’re inseparably linked! ‘Please leave me alone!’ “I wouldn’t be able to handle it.” “I don’t have the inner courage to close shop and say, ‘Think what you like,'” Fearne concluded. I haven’t arrived yet. “There’s no way.” “It’s a funny one, isn’t it?” Holly replied. Don’t get me wrong: it’s challenging. That was an especially trying period. Yes, of course. For a variety of causes.

“But I think it was like: ‘But we know,’ and I remember having this talk with Phil at the time.”

“I have to trust that as long as you know, inside, and you know the truth, you know your truth, then everything will be well,” the Dancing On Ice host continued. It has to be that way. And I have to keep that in mind. “I’m not going to start questioning that.” “You couldn’t face it every day without having that coping strategy,” Fearne interrupted. “No,” she added. “God, I’d be drained.”