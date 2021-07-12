On This Morning, a tearful pet owner makes a desperate plea for Chanel’s return.

After her much-loved pet escaped for the second time, the owner of a lost parrot says she is “heartbroken.”

Sandra Hannah, from Netherton, gave an emotional interview with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on this morning’s This Morning, recounting how her pet African Grey parrot, Chanel, had gone missing for the second time.

Last year, Sandra’s video of her continuously calling for her missing parrot went viral on social media, and the parrot was eventually recovered within a day after it banged on the window of someone who had watched Sandra’s video.

However, the parrot has gone missing once more after flying out the door and into a nearby canal when Sandra was helping her son get ready to ride his bike outside.

It’s been three days since Chanel went missing, and Sandra is concerned.

She explained, “She’s so tame and she’ll be so afraid now that she’ll just want to get somewhere safe.”

“We’re all devastated. She reminds me of my fifth child.”

Sandra became teary-eyed as she spoke about her missing parrot, but she did provide some advice on how people might assist in the rescue of Chanel if they come across the African Grey.

“If anyone sees her, please snap a picture because we’ve been driving around everywhere since we’ve had so many false things,” she explained. She’ll just come on you if you shout her name and put your hand out.”