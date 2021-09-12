On this date, tens of thousands of people in Liverpool will lose their jobs.

Thousands more Liverpool families are expected to be impacted by the impending move to Universal Credit.

The £20 increase, which was adopted earlier in the pandemic to ensure families had enough to eat, was seen as critical in preventing hundreds from falling into poverty.

It will, however, come to an end next month, affecting recipients all over the UK.

The decline will affect tens of thousands of households across Merseyside. According to the Department for Work and Pensions, at least 90,354 young people in the area live in homes that rely on the benefit.

Campaigners have criticized the reduction in family incomes, claiming that it will have disastrous implications for many.

More than 300,000 children might be driven into poverty as a result of the change, according to Alison Garnham, chief executive of the Child Poverty Action Group, and the conditions that caused the uplift to be implemented have not gone away.

“The Government boosted UC because it recognized that those claiming it – nearly half of whom are working – wouldn’t be able to live on it without the extra £20,” she explained. That holds true today as well as it did a year ago.”

“Ministers must heed pleas from all sides of the political spectrum to reverse the cut in the interests of children’s future prospects and our country’s recovery.”

The administration has so far resisted requests to reverse its decision to halt the uplift, which means it will still end later this month.

The exact date on which people will be impacted by the end of the uplift will differ slightly.

The program officially ends on October 6, but the date on which families will feel the effects will be determined by the day they get their payments.

Payment levels will revert to previous levels once the uplift has ended.

People will still be able to apply for Universal Credit in the traditional manner.

A multitude of agencies, such as Citizens’ Advice, are available across the UK to advise and support families who are struggling financially.

There are also some more localized services available, such as those provided by municipal governments in times of hardship or catastrophe.