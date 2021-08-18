On their wedding anniversary, a husband in his 70s discovers his 22-year-old wife dead in a hotel room.

An inquest heard how a husband was devastated when he awoke to find his wife dead during their anniversary trip.

When Noel Rogers discovered his wife Porsche Louise Rogers dead in their hotel room at the Berwyn Arms in Glyndyfrdwy, near Corwen, on October 29, 2019, the day they were supposed to leave, he knew she was dead.

Mrs Rogers had alcohol in her system at just under twice the legal driving limit, as well as anti-convulsant and anti-psychotic drugs at therapeutic levels, according to an inquest in Ruthin, reported North Wales Live.

On a motorway slip road, a ‘wonderful’ woman was killed by a car who went the wrong way.

Mr Rogers told the inquest that after seeing his wife on the floor, he went outside to seek assistance, and a garbage collector contacted the cops.

Mrs Rogers, of Pen Y Foel, Welshpool, was 22 years old, while Mr Rogers was in his 70s.

Mr Rogers stated that the two met when his wife, Amy Louise Roberts, was homeless in Wrexham. She came to live with him at a former cottage in Acrefair in a wheelchair.

He denied grooming or using her at the inquiry, saying they “felt for each other” and Mr Rogers had looked after her.

They had stayed at the Berwyn Arms for eight nights to celebrate their first anniversary.

He went to bed around 9.30 p.m. the night before because he was driving the next day, and Mrs Rogers stayed up.

Mrs Rogers became agitated when she was refused another drink, and the landlord at the time, Julie Redmond, contacted the cops. Ms Redmond was worried that the 22-year-old would take off in her wheelchair along the A5.

Mrs Rogers went to their room after her husband came down and was questioned by officers. Before making the terrible discovery the next morning, Mr Rogers said he didn’t recall her coming in.

“I was devastated and upset,” he claimed. I was baffled as to why she did it.”

Mrs Rogers had a complicated mental health history and had been in and out of care when she was younger, according to the inquest.

Linda Roberts, her mother, was concerned. “The summary has come to an end.”