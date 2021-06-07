On their way back to St Andrews, William and Kate enjoy a quiet romantic supper.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their homecoming to Cambridge with a peaceful romantic lunch – until news got out.

Before a day of royal engagements, William and Kate spent the night in St Andrews, where they originally met as students 20 years ago.

They were known to appreciate the meal at Pizza Express when they were boyfriend and girlfriend, but on Tuesday night they ventured to a fashionable haunt, Forgan’s, a contemporary restaurant with a Scottish touch.

The pair requested a private table room at the back of the restaurant, which has hosted prominent golfers such as Rory McIlroy.

“There was a gathering outside when they departed, but it was calm inside,” said manager Marc, who did not want to reveal his last name.

“There was no pomp and circumstance or hoopla; they were extremely pleasant and complimentary when they left.”

“Word obviously reached me we had visitors come in,” the manager, who was off duty when the pair arrived, said when summoned by staff at home.

He thought his restaurant had been suggested to Kate by a society she was a part of at St Andrews while she was a student.

In their first year in St Salvator’s hall of residence in 2001, William and Kate resided a few doors apart and became friends, socializing and playing tennis together.

When the prince paid £200 for a front row seat at a charity student fashion show, Kate went boldly down the catwalk in a see-through lace dress that revealed her black underwear, she drew his attention.

Kate, William’s five-month-old sister, is also credited with motivating him to complete his studies after he pondered dropping out during his first year.

At the start of their second year, they moved into a four-bedroom Edwardian mansion in Fife, and William’s future wife was seeing fellow student Rupert Finch.

They allegedly house-shared with other students after living in halls of residence throughout their first year.