On their 2020 tax returns, North Dakota residents will see a 5% drop in average income.

The state Tax Department revealed Tuesday that North Dakota residents’ tax returns showed a 5% decline in average income in the 2020 tax year, owing mostly to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Last year, not only did reported income for all North Dakota residents fall, but so did the number of filers. According to numbers released to the Associated Press, North Dakotans’ reported gross income decreased by 8.4% in 2020, but the number of filers decreased by more than 18,000 from the previous year.

North Dakota’s average adjusted gross income fell over 5% last year, from $65,829 in 2019 to $62,696 the previous year.

The 5% decline in average income, according to Tax Department analyst Kathy Strombeck, is not as catastrophic as the state had predicted.

“Given the COVID shutdowns and weeks of low oil prices, a 5% decline in average income per return isn’t nearly as awful as we expected,” Strombeck said.

For more than a decade, North Dakota’s oil industry has boosted wages and generated hundreds of high-paying positions across the state. Other industries, such as wholesale trade and manufacturing, are affected as well.

The figures are nevertheless far higher than they were a decade ago, prior to the oil boom. In 2006, 339,000 people filed taxes, with an average adjusted gross income of $43,300.

According to Job Service North Dakota, there are around 18,500 online job vacancies in North Dakota right now. The true figure, according to Governor Doug Burgum and other state officials, is closer to 30,000.

Although a dearth of labor has hampered the state’s economy, a booming population and rebounding oil prices have helped keep tax collections near-record highs.

North Dakota’s prosperity is largely based on oil prices, and while crude output has rebounded considerably from this summer’s lows, it remains much below the record 1.5 million barrels per day produced in late 2019.

According to the most recent numbers available, North Dakota’s oil production was around 1.1 million barrels per day in September.

North Dakota crude prices were 32% higher than the state's expected tax income. The state's population is expected to reach a new high of 779,000 people.