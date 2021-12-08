On the witness stand, former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes had trouble remembering things.

On the testimony stand on Tuesday, former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes struggled to recall details once again.

Robert Leach, a government lawyer, grilled Holmes, 37, on the second day of cross-examinations. Similarly to the previous week, Leach retrieved Holmes’ emails from six to nine years ago in an attempt to stimulate Holmes’ memory while also demonstrating to the jury that Holmes was aware of the problems with Theranos’ blood-testing technology.

Holmes told Leach she had no recollection of emailing Theranos investors a Fortune magazine cover story about her in June 2014, which catapulted her into Silicon Valley stardom, or of presenting a slideshow to Walgreens executives in July 2013, which aided the company in finalizing its pharmacy deal that would have allowed Theranos technology to be sold in their stores.

Holmes insisted that Theranos was on the verge of inventing a blood-testing device that was intended to be able to scan hundreds of potential health issues with just a few drops of blood. She described the technology as a significant step forward, which helped Theranos raise $900 million in funding and land the Walgreens pharmacy agreement.

By 2014, Theranos had grown in popularity to the point that Holmes’ ownership in the company was valued at $4.5 billion.

“I completely believe we can accomplish it,” Holmes said Tuesday, referring to his testimony.

“There was still work to be done,” Holmes stated when questioned by Leach.

It was Holmes’ sixth day on the stand on Tuesday. Holmes previously testified that her former lover and business partner, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, subjected her to years of sexual and emotional abuse, which influenced some of the company’s choices while she was CEO.

Balwani, 56, also served as Theranos’ chief operational officer from 2009 to 2016, a time when he was covertly living with Holmes. After a series of blockbuster articles in The Wall Street Journal and a regulatory investigation found a pattern of substantially erroneous blood results created using Theranos technology, the couple split up in 2016.

Balwani’s lawyer, Jeffrey Coopersmith, has strenuously refuted Holmes’ allegations of abuse in court records. Balwani will go on trial for fraud in the new year.

The trial of Sherlock Holmes is nearing its conclusion, with the. This is a condensed version of the information.