On the way to school, three mothers ‘destroy toilets and steal toilet roll holders.’

A café owner alleges a group of mothers damaged the facilities before stealing a toilet roll holder from a Southport beauty salon.

Gail Settle, the owner of the Botanic Gardens’ café, reports that a group of mothers vandalized the restrooms while on their way to pick up their children from school.

The event, according to Ms Settle, was caught on camera.

‘A somber day for the city,’ as memorials to Ava White, who was slain in the city attack, are left.

According to The Washington Newsday, the 62-year-old said: “Three women were walking through the park to pick up their children from school.

“They decided to use the restroom on the way, but one of them must have brought a screwdriver to remove the toilet roll holder from the wall.

“They flung everything all over the toilet, including the blue tissues. One of them took the toilet paper holder, concealed it under her coat, went to pick up her children from school, and returned with it still hidden under her coat.

“She then went inside the café, sat down, ordered a drink, and carried it home under her coat.”

Sefton Council does not maintain the restrooms; instead, volunteers spend hours each week cleaning them.

The vandalism, according to Gail, left the volunteers “heartbroken.”

She stated, ” “Volunteers are in charge of the restrooms. It’s not run by the council, and it’s disappointing that they’ve become involved, especially because it’s grownups who are to blame.

“[The volunteers] are inconsolably sad. They’ve had enough of it. They should know better as grownups.” The police force in Merseyside was contacted for comment.