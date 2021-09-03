On the way to school, parents are concerned about what they see.

This morning, a car crashed into a wall outside an elementary school.

On Friday, September 3, the front end of a black Volkswagen Tiguan was photographed on top of a wall outside Pinfold Primary School in Scarisbrick.

The incident resulted in no injuries, as it was a damage-only accident.

“All I know is two cars pulled out at the same time, one from the intersection facing school, the black car was coming from the opposite side heading to Ormskirk, that’s all I know so far,” Mandy Steele, whose child attends Pinfold Primary School, told The Washington Newsday.

Although the reason of the accident is unknown, locals have been quick to voice their concerns about the intersection of Pinfold Lane and Southport Road.

“I am near a school and the traffic and parking is ridiculous,” one person commented on Mandy’s Facebook post. But it’s mostly parents. “An accident is just around the corner.”

“Big bush needs chopping down at the school that isn’t helping coming out the Junction,” wrote another.

Another user pointed the finger at the drivers. “The road is not unsafe; it is properly signposted to indicate a junction ahead and a school crossing; and the lights indicating that it is school time are turned on,” they stated.

“The drivers are the ones who are dangerous.”

One local insists that the intersection is harmful. “It’s such a dreadful intersection,” they wrote. I live on Pinfold Lane, and the visibility turning right onto Southport Road is bad, which is exacerbated by fast traffic. There should be traffic lights at this intersection.”