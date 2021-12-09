On the way to school, a North Carolina student was caught with an AK47, a 30-round magazine, and drugs.

According to local authorities, a high school student in Pasquotank County, North Carolina, was arrested this week after he was discovered in possession of a handgun and drugs while taking the bus to school.

During a search Wednesday morning, school resource officers connected with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) discovered that the unnamed Northeastern High School student had a jar filled with “green substance” — thought to be marijuana — according to WTKR News 3.

According to the site, the search took place while the bus was stopped at River Road Middle School after the bus driver observed an odor of marijuana coming from a student on the bus and reported it to the school’s authorities.

Following additional inquiry, investigators discovered an AK-47 weapon with a 30-round magazine in the student’s luggage, according to a report by WAVY-TV 10.

According to local newspaper The Daily Advance, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten described the weapon as a “small carbine-type rifle with a fully loaded magazine.”

The student’s belongings were seized, and he was put into prison right away.

According to Wooten, the student was charged with felony possession of a firearm on school grounds, misdemeanor possession of a firearm on school grounds and marijuana possession, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana.

Because there was a knife involved, the adolescent was additionally charged with concealing a weapon.

The investigation is still underway, and the student could face more charges, according to the sheriff.

Following the event, both River Road Middle School and Northeastern High School were placed on brief lockdowns; the former’s lockdown was removed two hours after the discovery, while the latter’s was lifted four hours later.

Wooten was quoted as saying, “We searched the entire school: every classroom, every building.”

There were no more threats discovered, according to reports.

According to the sheriff, the bus driver’s quick efforts, as well as those of others engaged, saved what “could have been a terrible nightmare.” He also asked residents to unite in their opposition to gun violence and drugs, which he claimed were “poisoning our youth.”