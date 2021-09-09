On the way to Liverpool, a woman was sexually attacked by a man who exposed himself.

On a train to Liverpool Lime Street, a man sexually attacked a woman by exposing himself.

A man sat next to the passenger on the Blackpool North to Liverpool Lime Street train at Wigan around 11.30pm on Sunday, August 21.

He started talking to her before exposing himself and assaulted her sexually.

The train conductor instructed the man to move from his seat, but he returned a short time later before exiting the train at Edge Hill Station.

The sexual assault is now being investigated by British Transport Police, who have published a CCTV photograph of a guy they want to speak to.

Officers believe the individual in this photo may have knowledge that will help them with their investigation.

If you know who he is, text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 to report him, mentioning reference 2100060257.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.