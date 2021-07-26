On the waterfront, a teen was punched in the face by thugs who robbed his bike.

After being assaulted in the face by males who stole his bike, a teenager was left “shaken” and with a swollen lip.

At 5.45 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, police were dispatched to Mann Island to investigate claims that a 17-year-old teenager had been confronted by four guys who had struck him in the face and stolen his bike.

A grey and blue Narco Fluid 7.1 with serial number A31044505 was stolen.

The four attackers were then claimed to have fled in the direction of Tesco on The Strand, dressed in dark apparel including Berghaus coats and tracksuits. Balaclavas were worn by two of them.

After approaching patrol officers in the vicinity, the youngster provided a report, stating that he was “shaken and suffering a swollen lip,” but that he did not require medical attention at the spot.

The use of CCTV is being investigated, and police are asking for witnesses to come forward.

“This was a frightening situation for this young man to have to experience, when he had merely gone to ride his bike on a lovely day in the Pier Head area,” Detective Inspector Paul Jones said.

“I would urge anyone with information to call us right now to assist us in locating the perpetrators and returning the victim’s bike. Thankfully, he was not gravely wounded, but he is obviously upset, and it is nasty and cowardly of four males to target him in this manner.

“I would urge anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant, to contact us because it could be critical to our investigation.”

Anyone in the area with information, CCTV, or dashcam footage should contact the police via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with the reference 21000516465.

Witnesses can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.