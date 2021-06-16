On the warmest day of the year, the camels at the zoo get a haircut.

On the warmest day of the year so far, Bactrian camels at London Zoo were given a helping hand with shedding their coats.

On Monday, when the temperature reached 28 degrees Celsius (82.4 degrees Fahrenheit), keepers Mick Tiley and Jessica Young trimmed Genghis and Noemie in the sun, removing roughly 13 pounds (5.8 kilograms) of fur to help them stay cool.

Genghis appeared to have the hump while Noemie reveled in the attention, munching on a nice snack throughout the brush-down.

Mr Tiley explained, “Camels moult once a year naturally, and Genghis and Noemie were about halfway through theirs, so we helped finish it off for them while we were cleaning their paddock.”

“Noemie loved it, and snacked on some lovely leaves as we gave her a nice grooming; but, there was some grumbling, and Genghis didn’t hold back in showing me how displeased he was!”

The ZSL London Zoo, located in Regent’s Park, was formed in 1826 as an international scientific, conservation, and educational organisation dedicated to the protection of animals and their habitats around the world.

During the pandemic, the zoo was closed to visitors for 18 weeks in 2020 and 14 weeks during England’s third lockdown, until reopening on April 12.

This imposed a significant financial pressure on the zoo, which relies on ticket revenues to care for its animals and fund its global conservation initiatives, as it does many other venues.