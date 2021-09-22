On the ‘War Room’ Podcast, Steve Bannon confirms his involvement in the January 6th insurgency.

On his War Room podcast, former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon acknowledged that he helped orchestrate the rally for then-President Donald Trump that preceded the riot at the US Capitol on January 6.

On War Room, Bannon presented a footage from an MSNBC program in which Washington Post journalists Robert Costa and Bob Woodward, who recently published the book Peril, talked about Bannon meeting with Rudy Giuliani and other Trump associates the night before the insurgency.

Costa stated that on January 5, Bannon, Giuliani, and the other friends met at the Willard Hotel, which is a few streets from the White House, for a “war-room-type conference.”

On MSNBC, Costa stated, “And Bannon had actually been in direct contact with President Trump for days before January 6th.” “According to our information, he informally warned President Trump that a reckoning will take place on January 6th. And he told President Obama, “It’s time to put the Biden presidency to rest in the crib.”

Bannon acknowledged on War Room that he met with Trump and discussed how to “destroy the Biden presidency” due to the alleged illegitimacy of now-President Joe Biden’s victory over Trump in 2020, a claim that has been refuted numerous times.

“Forty-two percent of Americans believe Biden did not legitimately win the presidency,” Bannon stated.

Bannon continued, “It killed itself.” “Take a look at what this illegal government is up to. It ended up killing itself. OK? But we warned you from the start: expose it, expose it, expose it, expose it, expose it, expose it, expose it, expose it, expose it, expose it, expose it, expose it, expose it, expose it, expose it, expose it, expose it, expose it, expose it, expose it, expose it,

According to Peril, Woodward, a former Washington Post associate editor, and Costa, a national political reporter, on December 30, Bannon persuaded Trump to return to Washington, D.C. on January 6, the day when Biden’s 2020 election victory was to be declared by Congress.

According to the book, Bannon told Trump, “You’ve got to return to Washington and make a big return today.” “You have to get [Vice President Mike] Pence back here today from the f**king ski slopes. “We are in the midst of a crisis.”

“People are going to be like, ‘What the f**k is going on here?’” says the author. Regarding the upcoming election, Bannon stated. “In January, we’re going to bury Biden. This is a condensed version of the information.