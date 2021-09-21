On The Voice US, Ariana Grande makes her coaching debut.

Ariana Grande’s debut as a coach on The Voice US was a smash sensation.

The pop artist joined the event as a replacement for Nick Jonas, and she was joined on the panel by John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton.

And Grande didn’t spend any time getting to work.

During the season opener, the Positions singer was matched against Clarkson and Legend for Katie Rae Mortimer, a brilliant hopeful.

Mortimer, who is a stay-at-home mother, stunned the judges with a cover of Maren Morris’ The Bones.

Before Grande made a tongue-in-cheek offer to have a baby for her if she joined her team, Clarkson bonded with the contestant through their shared experience of parenting young sons.

Grande interrupted Legend’s pitch by blasting her hit Thank U, Next through the soundstage.

Shelton, the defending champion, was impressed by the move.

“You can tell she’s been a long-time fan of the program and she’s really sneaky,” the country singer remarked.

Grande fulfilled her request, and Mortimer joined Team Ariana as the first member.

“I trust your instincts,” Grande told her. I merely want to assist you in realizing your artistic vision. I may be new to this, but I have a lot of experience.

“I’ve been through hell and back, and I’d love to collaborate with you, create with you, sing with you, and be your coach.”

Vaughn Mugol, a nurse, was also invited to Grande’s team after being impressed by his performance of Ed Sheeran’s The A Team.

Grande wants to follow in Clarkson’s and Legend’s footsteps by winning her first season.