On the train, a man inappropriately rubs himself in front of women, prompting a CCTV appeal.

Officers looking into two cases of indecent exposure on Merseyside public transportation have issued two photos of a man they want to talk with.

At 2.55 p.m. on August 10, a guy inappropriately touched himself while riding a train between Hamilton Square and Bache.

Before performing the act, he moved to seat directly across from a young woman.

A man allegedly touched himself through his trouser pocket while traveling between Southport and Moorfields a few weeks later, at around 3.11pm on October 1.

Officers are seeking information regarding the guy depicted in these photos, believing he may have information that will aid their investigation.

“Do you recognize this man?” stated a British Transport Police spokeswoman. Officers investigating two cases of indecent exposure near Liverpool have released pictures in conjunction with the investigations.

“Officers believe the individual in the photos may be able to provide information that may aid their investigation.”

“Please notify BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 stating reference 349 of 01/10/21 if you recognize him or have any information.”

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”