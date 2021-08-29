On the Titanic, the Bootle father of eight whose body was never located.

The Titanic accident claimed the life of a man from Bootle who was married with eight children.

Thomas Peter O’Connor, a ship’s bedroom steward on the ill-fated liner, was born in Liverpool in 1868.

He married Emily in February 1892, and the couple produced a total of eight children, only four of whom survived childhood.

Emily was a greengrocer at the time of the cruise, according to his encyclopedia-titanica.org article, and they lived at number 12, Linacre Lane.

Thomas was a passenger on the Titanic during her delivery voyage from Belfast to Southampton. On 4 April 1912, he signed on again in Southampton for the voyage to New York.

On Titanic’s fatal first voyage, about 100 members of the crew – roughly 9% – came from Merseyside or had close ties to the area. The majority of her important officers and crew had originally sailed for White Star from Liverpool.

The RMS Titanic was the second of three Olympic-class ocean liners operated by the White Star Line and was the largest ship afloat at the time she started service.

The liner set off from Southampton on April 10, 1912, stopping in France at Cherbourg and Ireland at Queenstown (now Cobh) before going west.

At 11:40pm ship’s time on April 14, four days into the voyage and about 375 miles south of Newfoundland, Titanic collided with an iceberg.

The impact caused the hull’s starboard (right) side to bend inwards, exposing five of the ship’s 16 watertight compartments to the sea.

Passengers and crew members were evacuated in lifeboats, many of which were only partially loaded when they launched, leaving a disproportionate number of men on board due to a “women and children first” rule.

The ship broke apart and sank about 2:20 a.m., with well over a thousand passengers still on board.

Thomas O’Connor died in the sinking, and his body was never recognized if it was ever found.

Between 1,490 and 1,635 individuals are thought to have died in the tragedy, out of a total of 2,208 persons onboard. Crew members were thought to account for approximately 688 of those who died.

