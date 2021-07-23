On the tenth anniversary of her death, Amy Winehouse is recalled.

On Friday, fans will commemorate Amy Winehouse’s death, which occurred ten years ago.

On July 23, 2011, at the age of 27, the singer, well known for songs such as Back To Black and Rehab, died of alcohol poisoning at her home in Camden, north London.

A flurry of publications and documentaries have been released to commemorate the star’s musical highs and tough final years.

Tyler James, a close friend since they were 13, has written a biography about their time together called My Amy: The Life We Shared.

On Friday at 9pm, BBC Two will air Reclaiming Amy, a one-off program aimed at uncovering “the real Amy” beneath the public persona.

It will include interviews with her mother, Janis Winehouse, as well as material from the Winehouse family collection that has never been seen before, as well as BBC archive content.

Janis has multiple sclerosis, a neurological disease that can cause memory loss, and she thinks that by participating in the project, she will be able to create a permanent record of a different side of her daughter.

Asif Kapadia’s 2015 documentary Amy, chronicling the singer’s life, received the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, but was panned by Winehouse’s father, who called it a “sham.”

Mitch Winehouse, a former taxi driver and jazz musician, argued that the film omitted out positive aspects of his daughter’s life, such as her clothing design and charitable work.

Dionne Bromfield, Winehouse’s goddaughter, has also filmed a documentary, which will premiere on MTV UK on Monday at 10 p.m., marking a decade since her death.

Bromfield discusses the impact Winehouse had on her in Amy Winehouse And Me: Dionne’s Story, which also includes previously unreleased footage.

After a battle with alcohol and drugs, the Back To Black vocalist died in 2011.

On what would have been her 28th birthday, her family founded the Amy Winehouse Foundation to combat drug and alcohol misuse among young people and to assist them in overcoming eating disorders or self-harm.

Winehouse received numerous important prizes over her illustrious career, including Grammys, a Brit, a Mobo, and three Ivor Novellos.

On what date was Winehouse immortalized with a life-size bronze statue in Camden, complete with her signature beehive hairdo?