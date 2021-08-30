On the summit of Mount Snowdon, a complete stranger gave dad £100.

A hill walker who was raising money for his baby son, who died tragically of a rare disease, was surprised when a complete stranger approached him and gave him £100.

Andy Rooke’s son Charlie died in February of last year from the hereditary disorder SMARD (Spinal Muscular Atrophy with Respiratory Distress).

It’s a neuromuscular condition in which the patient’s life expectancy is lowered to roughly 13 months, however Charlie lived to be 17 months old.

Since then, Andy, from Prenton, Wirral, has worked diligently to raise funds for Claire House Children’s Hospice in Merseyside, which provided Charlie with end-of-life care following his critical care treatment at Alder Hey.

READ MORE: Three weeks after giving birth, a young mother receives a tragic diagnosis

Andy is visiting Mount Snowdon on a regular basis in preparation for his major fundraising campaign next year, when he and his crew plan to construct three gigantic snowmen on the peaks of Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Snowdon as part of the Three Peaks challenge. This is in honor of Charlie’s favorite film, The Snowman, an animated classic.

Andy, 37, is a member of a mountain rescue squad that covers a large area of north-eastern Wales as a volunteer.

“It’s been an emotional time,” he remarked. The Snowman holds a special place in my heart. While Charlie was in intensive care and in his final hours, I used to sit and watch it all the time with him.

“I’m conducting training and fitness walks while wearing my fundraising T-shirt to get ready for the challenge next year. People frequently approach me and inquire as to what it is for, which I explain.”

Andy encountered a man while climbing Snowdon on this occasion, and he told him what he was up to. When he checked his fundraising page later, he noticed he’d been given £100 and a message that said, “We were the lads who met you on Snowdon.” We believe you’re fantastic. Please let me know if you go climbing during the next school holidays. My kid and I would be delighted to join you.”

“I get a lot of modest donations on my,” Andy told The Washington Newsday.

“The summary comes to an end.”