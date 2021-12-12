On the streets, where the community has been hollowed out, there is ‘heartbreak.’

It’s lunchtime, and a few brave souls face the rain and wind on County Road.

Workers pop in and out of eateries, while tenacious shoppers seek shelter under the butcher’s umbrella.

Many of the long-established shops that have seen major alteration along one of the city’s once-great thoroughfares have turned on their lights.

The once-thriving community that has now become ‘forgotten’ and’slowly eroding.’

However, the situation is much quieter in the densely packed streets surrounding the road.

The majority of people will seek shelter from Storm Barra today. However, for some who have lived in the neighborhood for a long time, the lessened liveliness isn’t always due to the weather.

Tracey Merner has resided in the County region for the past 20 years, the last six of which she has been the landlord of the Harlech Castle pub on County Road.

She describes how the mood on L4’s terraces isn’t as communal as it once was.

“Everyone would look after their properties and keep the streets clean since they lived here and owned houses,” she told The Washington Newsday. It was always a very pleasant neighborhood.

“Rubbish is now discarded. Houses are not well-maintained, and the landlords are not responsible for them.

“It’s a disaster. I’m heartbroken as a result of it. Coming from Liverpool, we’re really proud of ourselves. We all strive to be a community-oriented city. We can’t do it right now.

“Years ago, when everyone knew each other, it was the same family.”

Barnes Worldwide Travel is owned by Robert Saunderson, who has worked in the travel industry for over 40 years.

He grew up on Winslow Street, right around the corner from the store he’s owned for 16 years.

He mentions how the neighborhood has grown increasingly “transient” and hollowed out as long-term property ownership has declined.

“More properties are rented now than there used to be,” he told The Washington Newsday. Tenants don’t seem to stay as long as they used to. We used to have years and years of the same families living here.

“A few of the old families are still around, but you had community spirit before since families lived together.””

