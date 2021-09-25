On the site of the Anfield dockers’ club, a treasure trove of items was discovered.

For nearly 60 years, the Edinburgh Park Dockers Club, located off Townsend Lane, has been at the heart of the Anfield and Clubmoor communities.

Breck Park Stadium — a Greyhound track Was opened in April 1927 on the site that began as a brickworks and clay pit.

After a fire destroyed the stadium, which was eventually rebuilt and renamed Edinburgh Park, the greyhound track was closed.

Since 1949, the grounds have hosted sports and social activities for Merseyside dock workers, their families, and the wider community, but they are also the home of Liverpool’s grassroots and amateur football.

The dockers’ club was demolished earlier this year to make way for a new housing development on the site, which will include 232 houses and apartments.

Over 100 glass bottles of all shapes and sizes were discovered, some of which date back to the Victorian era, according to a local photographer who has been chronicling the site’s evolution.

“I used to go there with my buddies in the 1970s, and I had my first pint in the dockers’ club in the early 1980s,” the photographer, who did not want to be identified, told The Washington Newsday.

“I’ve been on site since the destruction, and around once a month I go back and forth.

“I want to think that when people ask, ‘What was there?’ in 10 or 20 years, they will be able to discover my images as a memory of what was there and what we’ve lost.”

A number of green bottles stamped with Liverpool and various corporate names, as well as ceramic pots from Hartley’s Jam Factory in Aintree, were among the objects discovered.

The photographer painstakingly collected and cleaned the bottles, which would be delivered to the new house residents when they move in.

Pyramid shaped reinforced concrete blocks known as ‘dragon’s teeth’ were discovered after the embankment was demolished near to the football pitches, and are another remarkable find on the site.

