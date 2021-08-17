On the site of an old car wash, more than 30 new dwellings have been approved.

The location of an old car wash on the outskirts of Woolton Village has been approved for new houses.

After brief deliberations this morning, Liverpool City Council’s planning committee approved plans for more than 30 new flats on the former Menlove Car Wash site.

Plus Dane’s spokesperson stated that the construction of the now-vacant automobile would be a significant upgrade for a major gateway into Woolton Village.

The flats will be scattered throughout a combined three and four-story building and will be aimed at those over the age of 55. In addition to the new structure, the construction will make use of an existing historic lodge on the property.

Ward councillor Kris Brown, on the other hand, had asked the committee to return the plans for further development, citing worries about the scope of the project and its impact on traffic.

“There is anxiety about the magnitude of the construction, particularly when compared to Reynolds Court nearby,” he said.

“An increase in parking troubles in the region is also a source of concern. Vale Road is a residential street with a narrow width. A Tesco is located lower down, but the area is mostly residential. It’s difficult enough to get your automobile down right now.”

Councillor Brown also brought up traffic congestion on Menlove Avenue, which is much busier.

Despite these reservations, planning officers recommended acceptance of the plans, and the committee approved them with only one councillor voting against them.