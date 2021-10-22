On the set of a film, actor Alec Baldwin inadvertently kills a woman.

At a movie set outside of Santa Fe, a lady was murdered and a man was injured after they were shot by a prop handgun.

Actor Alec Baldwin is confirmed to have fired the gun that murdered the woman, who has been identified as cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to police statements obtained by Variety magazine and Fox News.

Hutchins “died from injuries incurred on the set,” according to the International Cinematographers Guild.

“At this time, the circumstances are unclear,” they added, “but we are attempting to learn more, and we support a thorough inquiry into this unfortunate event.”

The death was described as “devastating” and “a tremendous loss” by the Guild.

Joel Souza, the film’s director, is said to have been hurt in the shooting and was brought to a local hospital for treatment.

The event occurred on the set of Baldwin’s upcoming film ‘Rust,’ which is being shot at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, just south of Santa Fe.

According to Variety, the couple “were shot when a pretend handgun was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor,” according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, no criminal charges have been filed, and the shooting is still being investigated.

According to a Baldwin spokeswoman, an accident occurred on set when a prop gun with blanks misfired.

“According to detectives, it appears that the sequence being recorded featured the use of a fake firearm when it was discharged,” Sheriff’s spokesman Juan Rios told the Albuquerque Journal.

“Investigators are looking into how and what type of projectile was fired.”

Mr Rios said deputies were dispatched to the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set about 2 p.m. on Thursday after 911 calls reported a person being shot on set.

According to the Internet Movie Database website, Rust is about a 13-year-old kid who is left to fend for himself and his younger brother when his parents die in 1880s Kansas.

After being sentenced to death for the unintentional killing of a local rancher, the kid flees with his estranged grandfather.