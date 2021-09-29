On the Senate floor, Schumer and McConnell trade shots over raising the debt ceiling.

Leader of the Senate Majority. As lawmakers of Congress hurry to find common ground on the debt ceiling, Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell traded barbs on the Senate floor on Wednesday.

Senate Democrats are hoping to pass legislation that would extend the federal debt ceiling until December 2022, but Republican opposition has officials scrambling to avoid a partial government shutdown on Thursday at midnight.

Schumer described the impending crisis as “Republican idiocy” on Wednesday.

“To paraphrase economist Austan Goolsbee, who just met with our caucus this morning: There have definitely been governments that have defaulted on their debts throughout history, but never has there been a default induced solely by ignorance, in this case Republican stupidity,” Schumer stated.

“Our caucus has sought to find a practical solution to prevent default on our sovereign debt over the past week, but the Republicans have stopped us at every turn,” he continued.

Senate Republicans blocked a bill to raise the debt ceiling on Monday. The 48 to 50 vote fell short of the required 60 votes to pass the bill.

“Democrats have offered Republicans various, perfectly sensible solutions out of the mess they’ve created, but instead of stepping aside and allowing the responsible party to address the debt ceiling, Republicans have decided to aggressively obstruct,” Schumer claimed.

“All we’re asking is for Republicans to move out of the way. Get out of the way so we can achieve what they said they wanted: raise the debt ceiling without their votes,” he added.

In his own remarks on the Senate floor, McConnell slammed the Democrat proposal as “silly, magical thinking.”

The minority leader stated, “The American people continue to hear about a steady stream of truly awful ideas that Washington Democrats are stuffing into their next reckless taxing and spending spree.”

“Do Democrats want to raise America’s tax rates, take money out of people’s pockets, spend it on socialism, and then claim that it all comes out to zero dollars?” he said. “This is possibly the finest summary of Washington Democrat mentality I’ve ever heard.”

Democrats will not receive any Republican votes on lifting the debt ceiling, according to McConnell.

