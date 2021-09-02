On the school computer, a paedophile’s victim wrote “I want to die.”

A paedophile who tried to rape a girl several times was apprehended because she typed “I want to die” on a school computer.

Gregory Witham repeatedly assaulted his young victim, causing her “serious psychological injury.”

She began self-harming as a result of the abuse, which was discovered by instructors, according to the evidence presented before Liverpool Crown Court today.

However, the predator denied any involvement and subjected the girl to a trial during which he blamed her for the incident.

When the ex-Navy serviceman, 39, formerly of Walton, was sentenced to 16 years in prison today, he shook his head.

Witham’s attempts to blame his vulnerable victim demonstrated “a complete lack of remorse,” according to Judge David Swinnerton.

“Of course she is not to fault in the least,” he replied. It’s revolting that you try to imply that she was.”

Witham was convicted of two charges of attempted rape, which the court heard reflected his victim’s “repeated attempts.”

He was found guilty of eight charges of sexual conduct with a child, four of which involved repeatedly caressing the girl’s genitalia under her clothing, and one count of inciting a child to participate in sexual activity, which was an effort to induce her to perform a sex act on him.

The abuse was discovered after an incident at the girl’s school, according to prosecutor Gareth Roberts.

“It was believed she wrote ‘I want to die’ on a school computer,” he stated.

Mr Roberts told the jury that the victim’s instructors were worried and that they spoke to her. She originally denied writing the comments, but then admitted that she was upset and harming herself because she was being sexually abused by Witham.

“During the trial, the defendant said, and has repeated in his pre-sentence report, that she was sexualised and had essentially sought to come on to him, if I may use that term, which the Crown would say is a deliberate attempt to impugn her character,” the prosecution said today.

According to Mr Roberts, there was also “a degree of degradation” since Witham would become enraged and tell his victim she was “useless.”

