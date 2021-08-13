On the same day, four teachers in a school district defying DeSantis’ mask ban died of COVID.

Four teachers in a Florida school district died of COVID-19 on the same day their local school board voted to overturn Governor Ron DeSantis’ mask mandate ban.

The teachers, all from the Broward County Public Schools district, one of the nation’s largest, perished in a 24-hour period with only one week till school starts, according to 4CBS Miami. According to Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco, they included a high school teacher and an elementary school teacher.

“It’s incredibly terrifying. This is something I hear on a daily basis, whether it’s in Broward or elsewhere,” Fusco told 4CBS Miami. “We’re the country’s fifth-largest labor union.”

Three of the instructors who died, according to Fusco, were not immunized.

“We received a little bit of relief, keeping mask protocols, hand sanitizer, additional sanitizing,” she says, expressing her gratitude to the school board for taking a different approach to masks on Tuesday.

According to 4CBS Miami, Rosalind Osgood, the head of the Broward County School Board, said, “I have been on the school board for nine years, and for nine years, you get to connect with them.” “You have a thing for them. They become like family to me.”

On Friday, DeSantis appeared to take a step back in the mask mandate debate.

The Republican congressman signed an executive order on July 30 that “ensures parents’ freedom to choose” whether their child wears a mask. As COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Florida, some school districts, including Broward and Alachua, have disregarded the law and made masks necessary in school unless the child can present a doctor’s certificate.

The state Board of Education might decide to withhold compensation from the superintendent or school board members, according to DeSantis’ office.

On Friday, however, the governor’s office changed its stance, admitting that the state had no authority over local employee pay.

If the state imposes financial punishment against their district, a DeSantis spokesman suggested that “anti-science school board members” dock their own paychecks.

In an email to the Miami Herald, Christina Pushaw, the governor’s press secretary, wrote, “Those officials should own their decisionâ€”and that means owning the consequences of their decisions rather than demanding students, teachers, and school staff foot the bill for their potential grandstanding.” This is a condensed version of the information.