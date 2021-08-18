On the same day, an unvaccinated Georgia couple of more than 20 years died of COVID.

An unvaccinated couple from Savannah, Georgia, who had been married for more than 20 years, died barely hours apart from COVID-19, leaving behind two teenage daughters.

Martin Daniel was 53 years old when he died. Trina Daniel was 49 years old when she died. Martin Daniel died on July 6 at his family’s house. Trina Daniel passed away later that night after being admitted to the hospital.

According to WAGA, a Fox station in Atlanta, Martin and Trina Daniel are survived by their two children Miles, 18, and Marina, 15, who were both infected with the virus at the time of their parents’ deaths.

The family got afflicted with COVID in June and was afraid to acquire the vaccine because of a syphilis research from Tuskegee University in Alabama, where Martin had attended graduate school, according to his nephew Cornelius Daniel.

The study looked at how syphilis spread unnoticed among Black men from the 1930s through the 1970s.

Cornelius Daniel described him as having “a strong attitude about immunizations in general.”

Cornelius Daniel noted that while he trusted vaccines that had been around for a while, such as the polio vaccine, he thought the COVID-19 vaccines were developed too quickly.

The vaccine was approved quickly thanks to decades of earlier research and a federal government commitment of more than $18 billion to speed up research and FDA approval.

Despite their reservations, Cornelius Daniel said the pair was scheduled to get vaccinated in the middle of July, a week before they died.

In the 1990s, the pair met at Savannah State University. Martin worked as a scientist and Trina as a stay-at-home mother in Savannah, where they raised their children.