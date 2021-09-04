On the riverbank, a former Southport soldier shot and killed his lover.

In 1920, a former soldier was sentenced to death for murdering his lover along the River Alt.

After falling on a road near the Blundell Arms after closing time on Sunday, March 21, Herbert Salisbury was arrested for being intoxicated and disorderly.

When asked where his wife was, the 35-year-old replied, “My wife is lying dead on the river bank, past Tommy Rimmers’, on the main road.” “Last night, I shot her.”

Salisbury was apprehended and placed in custody as officers scoured the area. Police discovered a body near the location he had indicated.

It wasn’t Salisbury’s wife’s body that was discovered, but Alice Pearson’s. After meeting in September 1918 while he was in hospital in Leeds after being injured on active action in France as a machine gunner for the American army, the 38-year-old woman left her husband to live with Salisbury.

After being born and raised in England, Herbert Salisbury worked in hotels in Rhode Island before joining the army.

After Salisbury was discharged from the army in February 1919, Alice abandoned her husband and began traveling the country with him from place to town, living off her money.

She was the daughter of a successful boot dealer who waited until her early thirties to marry her spouse. In March 1920, the couple moved to Castle Street, Southport, after settling in Liverpool.

“Thank God for that, we meant to end our lives together after the money was done,” Herbert Salisbury stated after learning of the body’s discovery. We just had £700 left, and the £2 you found in my possession was all we had.”

It’s unclear what happened on the day Salisbury shot Alice. They were seen together outside the Royal Hotel in Formby at around 6.30pm, having been expected back at their lodgings on Castle Street.

Salisbury was at the Blundell Arms on his own an hour later, showing off his revolver. The. “The summary has come to an end.”