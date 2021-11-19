On the return of Good Morning Britain, Alex Beresford discloses a part on another show.

On today’s broadcast of Good Morning Britain, Alex Beresford gave a career update.

The 41-year-old host took a break from the ITV news show to relax.

On Friday’s program, which was hosted by Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins, he returned to present the weather.

This week, Alex appeared on Celebrity Who Wants to be a Millionaire, which kept audiences entertained.

He did, however, admit that his time on the show was controversially cut short because comic Jimmy Carr’s time on the show went over.

Because there was no rollover because it was a celebrity edition, Alex had to take home the £16,000 he had amassed at the time.

Alex, on the other hand, will not have to wait long for his next game show debut, since he has confirmed that he will be on the next edition of Celebrity Catch.

Alex is scheduled to compete on Saturday’s edition of the Stephen Mulhern-hosted charity event.

Ben Shephard inquired about his time on the show, but the weather forecaster remained tight-lipped.

“All I’m going to say is I was closest to the screen,” he laughed.

“He’s getting his excuses in early,” the Tipping Point host responded.

Alex’s attendance on the show was also revealed with a teaser film on Twitter, where he made his prediction for the episode.

He stated, ” “It got off to a chilly start. It’s starting to get mild. But it’ll either sizzle a little later or it’ll be a storm in a teacup.” On Saturday’s show, Alex is pitted against Sarah-Jane Crawford and Joe Absolom.