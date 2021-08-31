On the redistricting map, Illinois Democrats are expected to eliminate a GOP-held district.

The new legislative design, which Illinois Democrats are set to pass on Tuesday, would most certainly eliminate a Republican-held district while attempting to swing others blue, a move that the state GOP and community groups are criticizing as a dubious power grab.

Due to population loss reported by the Census Bureau, Illinois, one of the few states where Democrats control the redistricting process, lost a congressional seat, providing an ambitious state Democratic party an opportunity to redraw boundaries that will favor their success for years to come.

The redistricting will also help Democrats keep their majority in the House of Representatives next year. The forceful approach, according to Democrats’ GOP opponents and the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, was rushed and carried out behind closed doors.

The new districts “better reflect the data we recently received from the US Census and guarantee communities are represented by the people of their choosing,” said Democratic Representative Elizabeth Hernandez, who represents Cicero and chairs the House Redistricting Committee.

The vote on Tuesday will overturn legislative maps that were endorsed by a majority of Democrats and signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker earlier this year. Top Illinois Republicans and the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, a Latino civil rights organization, filed lawsuits alleging that the maps were defective and unlawful because they were based on American Community Survey population projections rather than the 2020 census.

Democratic leaders indicated the legislative maps would be changed after the census data was released in August, and the Legislature would return to Springfield for another vote. Instead of risking having the maps thrown down by a judge or allowing a nonpartisan committee to take over the task — a process that might end with Republicans having the last word — this could assure Democrats maintain control of the map-making process.

The new maps, which were released to the public for the first time Monday afternoon by House and Senate Democrats, will be used in state legislative elections for the next decade.

Republicans have criticized Democrats, claiming that the hastily arranged and lightly attended public hearings held over the last week were a fake because the boundaries were already being established in a secret, Democrat-controlled meeting.