On the red carpet, Eastenders star Charlie Brooks appears to be an entirely different person.

Charlie Brooks, who stars in Eastenders, wore a stunning gown to the Pride of Britain Awards.

She may be most known for playing long-running villain Janine Butcher, but as she glammed up for the event, she looked nothing like her role.

The 40-year-old actress looked stunning in a black bandeau jumpsuit with yellow heels and a white clutch purse.

Her tresses were cut into a basic blonde bob.

Charlie captioned a photo on Instagram: “Last night, I used the hashtag #prideofbritain.

“Amazing accomplishments and stories were shared and applauded. There was not a single dry eye in the house. Ordinary folks are accomplishing incredible feats.

Instagram

“I’m completely blown away. Thank you for inviting me to speak with you.” Her appearance drew the attention of other celebrities.

“You beauty!” wrote Laura Whitmore, the host of Love Island.

“Sensational,” said Vicky Pattison.

“You look very gorgeous,” Claire Sweeney, a former Brookside actress, commented.

Charlie, who has performed the part since 1999, made her long-awaited return to Albert Square earlier this year.

Janine was last seen on the serial in March 2014, when she flew to Paris to pick up her daughter Scarlett.

The Daily Mirror sponsored the Pride of Britain Awards, which took place on Saturday (October 30)

On Thursday, at 8 p.m., ITV will broadcast the ceremony (November 4).