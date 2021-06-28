On the Rainford bypass, four women were injured in a crash, and the junction was closed by police.

Following a crash this afternoon, four people were injured and a crossroads was closed.

Officers were dispatched to the Rainford bypass in St Helens at at 1.15pm following reports of a collision between a white Renault and a black Vauxhall Corsa near Mill Lane.

Three ladies are believed to have had minor injuries, while one woman is believed to have suffered a significant but non-life threatening injury, according to Merseyside Police.

Emergency services are on the site, and the Rainford by-pass is now closed at the Mill Lane intersection as they deal with the issue.

Motorists are also advised to avoid the area, according to the police.

A senior was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-car crash on the Rainford bypass earlier this month.

Merseyside Police confirmed over the weekend that a woman had died and two people were rushed to hospital after an incident on the bypass involving a grey Ford Mondeo and a grey Vauxhall Corsa.