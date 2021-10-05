On the plane, a Dreamer confronts Kyrsten Sinema: ‘This is my life and the life of millions.’

During a difficult meeting with a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient on a plane Monday, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) kept mainly silent.

The incident was one of at least three in the last 24 hours in which Sinema was captured during clashes with activists. Activists confronted her and followed her into a restroom on Sunday, demanding that she support President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act. Following her arrival at Ronald Reagan National Airport on Monday, she was confronted by a group of people.

The Arizona Dream Act Coalition posted video of the senator’s altercation on board the plane to Twitter. Karina Ruiz, a DACA holder who stated she volunteered to help Sinema win election in 2018, was eventually identified as the woman who accosted Sinema and filmed the encounter.

“Hello, Senator, how are you doing?” After walking down the aisle of the plane and pausing next to Sinema’s seat, which was positioned quite close to the senator, Ruiz remarked in the video. Sinema gave Ruiz a subtle glance before turning her head aside and pretending to read.

Ruiz remarked, “I’m not sure whether you remember me.” “I just want to know if you can promise, as my Senator, to passing a reconciliation bill that will give a road to citizenship for immigrants who have waited far too long… Senator, are you willing to commit to that?”

Ruiz told Sinema that she was “weak” and that her father had died in the previous year and that she had been unable to rejoin with her family. Sinema remained silent for several awkward seconds.

The senator turned briefly to say “no” and “I’m sorry,” followed by many more remarks that were not discernible in the video. She then averted her gaze and began to ignore Ruiz once more.

“I don’t want to bother you, but I’m just trying to see if I can get a commitment from you Senator,” Ruiz explained. “This is my life, as well as the lives of millions of others on the line. All I need is for you to contact me. Can we have a promise from you that you’ll help us get a path to citizenship?”

"Can you give me a commitment?"