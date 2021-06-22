On the pavement, a stoned scrambler yob mowed down and murdered a woman.

Moments before killing a “much-loved” 26-year-old woman, a stoned scrambler yob was going at 60 mph on a stolen bike.

When Daniel King swerved onto a sidewalk to escape a police car, he mowed down “beautiful” Rebecca Cooke, who was enjoying a daily walk in between working from home.

Ms Cooke was propelled into a pillar by a wall and died in the hospital as a result of her injuries.

King, 28, was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison today after pleading guilty to causing death by hazardous driving.

On March 1, he was seen speeding through Childwall and Huyton on a KTM530 motorcycle, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Prosecutor Geoffrey Lowe said the bike was heading towards Roby Road as a BMW X5 police car approached from the opposite way, with Ms Cooke walking alongside it on the pavement.

Mr. Lowe stated, “The defendant mounted the kerb and crashed with Rebecca as he approached the police vehicle.

“She was thrown against the side wall by the force of the impact.

“She suffered terrible injuries as a result of the crash, which proved fatal.”

Ms Cooke was treated on the spot before being transported to Aintree Hospital and subsequently the Walton Centre.

Ms Cooke wanted to be an organ donor, but due to the magnitude of her “catastrophic” injuries, only two of her organs could be donated, according to her distraught mother in a statement.

Before the crash, King was seen driving down Gladstone Avenue wearing a black balaclava and “no protective clothing.”

The police cruiser was traveling to assist colleagues in the area who were dealing with a member of the public, according to Mr Lowe.

He said Ms Cooke was “walking on the driver’s side of that police car using her mobile phone and looking at the device” as the police car was “driving at a very slow speed” in the middle of the road to avoid a parked car.

As King ascended a “grass verge” and then the pavement, Mr Lowe observed “no slowing down of the motorcycle” and “no braking.”

