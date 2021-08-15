On the ninth day of their hunger strike for pensions, Joanna Lumley calls on the government to meet with Gurkhas.

Joanna Lumley, an actress and advocate, has encouraged the government to meet with Gurkha veterans who are holding a hunger strike outside Downing Street over their pensions.

Outside Number 10, a group of Gurkha veterans is advocating for equal pensions for Gurkhas who resigned prior to 1997 and are not eligible for a full UK military forces pension.

Support Our Gurkhas demonstrators were on their ninth day of fasting as of Sunday, August 15.

The government, according to Joanna Lumley, “cannot praise our veterans to the heavens when it suits them, but ignore them and sentence them to poverty when it doesn’t.”

“Seeing such courageous and loyal Gurkha British Army veterans feel they have no choice but to go on a hunger strike will be very unpleasant to the great majority of the public,” she continued.

Approximately 200,000 Gurkhas from Nepal served in both world wars, as well as in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Borneo, Cyprus, the Falkland Islands, Kosovo, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

Those who served between 1948 and 2007 were members of the Gurkha Pension Scheme until the Labour government of the time abolished the disparities between Gurkha and British terms and conditions of service.

Serving Gurkhas, as well as those who served on or after July 1, 1997, might join the Armed Forces Pension Scheme.

“Only a deep feeling of injustice could bring these brave and respected beings to this point,” Joanna Lumley added. The issue at hand is how we regard those who have volunteered, and in some cases given, the ultimate sacrifice in order to protect our way of life and keep us safe.

“I want the government to meet with these veterans and cut through the maze of details surrounding the complexities of the various pension plans to find a way to redress the injustices that have been highlighted.”

The 75-year-old was born in India and migrated to England as a child, leading a push in 2009 to give Gurkhas settlement rights in the UK.

Major James Rutherford Lumley, her father, was a Gurkha Rifles officer.

“The people currently protesting are groups harmed by the Labour government’s change,” Defence Secretary Ben Wallace stated.

“The summary comes to an end.”