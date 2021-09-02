On the new website, unsafe areas in Merseyside may be reported promptly.

From today, anyone will be able to report streets and areas in Merseyside that they believe are unsafe or threatening to police anonymously online.

People can use the StreetSafe website to place a pin on a map and describe what has them worried.

Issues can be raised with police for a variety of reasons, ranging from a badly lighted pathway to incidents of public harassment, and this will imply that concerns can be raised with police regardless of whether or not a crime has been committed.

The information will be used with other data to “enhance community safety,” according to the Home Office, and is directed especially at women and girls.

“No one should fear walking the streets, yet for too many women and girls, the prospect of intimidation and harassment while going about their daily lives is all too familiar,” said Minister for Safeguarding Victoria Atkins.

“Our call for evidence indicated the need for a venue where individuals can relate their feelings of being unsafe in public spaces, regardless of whether or not a crime has been committed,” she said.

“StreetSafe allows members of the public to report issues directly to police, ensuring that those in charge of making our streets safer are able to utilize the data to improve safety and better understand how local communities can respond.”

The introduction of the website comes as the Home Office prepares to announce the next round of funding for its Safer Streets initiative.

The scheme, which was introduced in the aftermath of Sarah Everard’s murder, provides funding to local government projects aimed at preventing violence against women and girls in public settings at night.

Merseyside Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell praised the website, but said more funding was needed to solve the problems it identified.

“There is currently a clear vacuum in understanding regarding where and why women don’t feel safe, and the issues that cause them the most concern,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“Any program aimed at addressing this issue and providing greater community intelligence on how we can improve women’s sentiments of safety is welcomed.

“However, it remains to be seen how the government expects the police and our community safety partners to respond to the additional data offered through the new StreetSafe tool, as well as what, if any, funding will be provided to address the issues,” says the spokesperson.

“The summary comes to an end.”