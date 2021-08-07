On the market is a new property in Merseyside with a ‘showstopper’ bedroom, gym, and outdoor sauna.

The property located on Pikes Bridge Fold, Eccleston in St Helens, and is described as being in a “very sought after area.”

A wooden detached gymnasium, an outdoor sauna, and a double garage are among the features of the “amazing family home.”

Inside, the ‘stylish’ property has been rebuilt to include a central open kitchen and family space, as well as a ‘showstopping’ open plan en-suite in the master bedroom with ‘breathtaking’ seaside views for sale in Merseyside.

David Davies Sales has the four-bedroom home advertised for £595,000.

According to Rightmove, the average price of a property in Eccleston over the last year was £284,000.

The majority of those sold were detached houses, which sold for an average of £373,981.

Semi-detached homes sold for an average of £225,409, while terraced homes sold for an average of £117,583.

This means that prices in the region have increased by 13% over the previous year and by 16% over the previous peak in 2015.

However, when it comes to four-bedroom homes in the Pikes Bridge Fold area, market data shows that prices are significantly higher than the national average.

Similar homes on Chapel Lane, 0.1 mile distant, are currently under offer for £670,000 and £560,000, according to Rightmove.

Another house on Church Lane sold for £450,000 and £405,000 last year, just seconds away.

A four-bedroom house on Chantry Gate, 0.2 miles away, is currently on the market for £560,000.

The ground floor, according to images on Rightmove, consists mostly of a huge open plan kitchen, dining room, and family area at the back of the property.

It does, however, include a ‘stylish’ living area with hard wood flooring, as well as a separate utility room and bathroom.

A small drinks area with a wine fridge is included in the kitchen, which is fully equipped with integrated appliances.

There’s also a breakfast bar, flat-screen wall televisions, and enough for a dining table and chairs in the entertainment area.

Four double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes are located on the first level.

The main bedroom is billed as a “true showstopper,” complete with an open-concept bathroom. “The summary has come to an end.”