On the market is a new construction home that is “unique in the neighborhood.”

In Merseyside, a ‘excellent’ new built home has come on the market that is regarded as unlike any other in the area.

In Wellrake, Lower Heswall, the detached house has four double bedrooms, two of which have ensuite bathrooms.

Cherry Cottage is a residence that was ‘built for a specific client’ who wanted a huge home without having to maintain a lot of land.

The house, which is listed with Bradshaw Farnham and Lea, is expecting offers in the range of £599,950.

Over the last year, houses in Lower Heswall had an average price of £419,347, according to Rightmove statistics.

The majority of those sales were detached homes, with an average sale price of £515,988. Semi-detached homes sold for an average of £282,014, while flats sold for £208,841.

Overall, sold prices in Lower Heswall were 4% higher last year than the year before, and 10% higher than the 2017 peak of £381,942.

The estate firm has branded Lower Heswall as “one of the most attractive localities” in the North West.

Many spectacular residences are being developed in the area because of its views of the Dee Estuary, beaches, and woodland areas.

Cherry Cottage features a modern but traditional exterior, as shown in these photos.

This motif continues inside the property, with a magnificent entrance hall including a galleried staircase and floor to ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light.

An integrated kitchen with ‘cashmere gloss’ and soft close wall and base cabinets has been installed throughout the first level of the residence.

There’s also a lounge, a cozy room, and a bathroom on the lower level.

A master bedroom with en-suite, a second bedroom with en-suite, and two other bedrooms are located on the first floor.

Stone cladding on the outside adds that ‘touch of luxury and sophistication.’

The home is low maintenance on the outside, but it still offers a multitude of recreational areas.

According to the Bradshaw Farnham and Lea listing, “This spectacular new build property is unlike anything else in the region, being unique, sophisticated, and oozing modern elegance. It was built to the greatest of standards.

“This is a one-of-a-kind home created for a one-of-a-kind client.”

