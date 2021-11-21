On the market is a five-bedroom property in the “greatest location in South Liverpool.”

In Liverpool, a new property with a price tag of over £1,000,000 has just hit the market.

The Woolton house was created by the present owner and is only three years old, with the finishing touches added recently.

The home is empty but fully furnished, including a fully equipped kitchen, carpets, and flooring, and is ready to move into.

For sale is a ‘dramatic cathedral-like’ property in the Merseyside conservation area.

The five-bedroom house is located on Runnymede Road. Local shops, restaurants, and pubs are all within walking distance.

The house is now listed at £1,095,000, down from £1,095,000 just a few weeks earlier.

After a property sold for £870,000, a Runnymede Close home made it to the top ten most expensive transactions in the region this year.

The Runnymede close property was sixth on the list, after residences on Argarmeols Road in Formby and Croft Drive in Caldy, based on the most recent data available from the Land Registry.

However, over the last year, the average sold price of houses in Woolton was £292,514.

The majority of those sold in the recent year were semi-detached homes, with an average price of £268,364.

Terraced residences, on the other hand, sold for an average of £195,373, while detached properties sold for an average of £505,257.

Overall, sold prices in Woolton were 18% higher last year than the year before, and 6% higher than the 2017 peak of £276,251.

“Mont Blanc is a unique property, constructed and developed by the present owner roughly three years ago,” said Ian Taylor, Operations Director at Almond Property.

“The property, which is located in the popular South Liverpool district, is built to the greatest of standards throughout.”

“The cul-de-sac position and automatic gates provide the utmost solitude.”

“The house contains four reception rooms on the ground floor, as well as parking for 3/4 automobiles, including an electronically managed garage.”

“Five good-sized bedrooms with three en-suites and a master bathroom, large back garden primarily set to lawn with a fantastic patio space for any possible summer entertainment.”

The home has a lot of natural light thanks to the large number of skylight windows throughout, according to images on Rightmove.

The ground level features a double garage as well as a family room. “The summary has come to an end.”