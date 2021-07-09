On the market is a colorful terrace house in Liverpool’s “chic” district.

In south Liverpool, a ‘stunning’ historic property has gone on the market.

The home is beautifully furnished both inside and out in bright colors and is located in the ‘desirable’ suburb of Aigburth, on Cumberland Avenue.

The four-bedroom terrace is close to Sefton Park and Princes Park, two of Liverpool’s most famous attractions.

It also has its own green area, with mature trees and bushes in the front and back yards.

The ‘chic’ Smithdown and Allerton Road neighborhoods are also close by, with popular wine bars, restaurants, taverns, and independent enterprises.

Atlas Estate Agents has the property on Cumberland Avenue listed for £400,000.

According to Rightmove, the majority of properties sold in Aigburth last year were terraced houses, with an average price of £231,959.

Flats sold for an average of £163,303, while semi-detached homes sold for £325,529 on average.

The house is painted purple on the outside, with blue steps and window frames, according to images on Rightmove.

Inside, guests are met by an entrance vestibule and a vast hallway with stained glass windows that let in plenty of light.

Large rooms with high ceilings are typical of a historic home of this sort, and the property benefits from them.

Many period features, such as intricate coving details and original feature fireplaces, have been preserved.

The two reception rooms and dining room are located off the corridor, which has wooden flooring and a staircase.

The front living room is painted bright red, while the back reception room has blue walls and goes out to the yard.

The front room’s fireplace is surrounded by colorful floral tiles, while the back room’s fireplace is framed by a dramatic marble arch.

The four double bedrooms are located on the first floor, with the fourth being split into a fifth bedroom if needed.

This space might also be used as a home office or a playroom.

The following is taken from the Atlas Estate Agents listing: “Sefton Park, Sudley House, Otterspool Promenade, and Sefton Park Cricket Club are among the many well-known landmarks in Aigburth, a popular and affluent south Liverpool suburb.

"This is a property that must be seen.